Paparazzi 1-Day Volume Hits $102.00 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last week, Paparazzi has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Paparazzi coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Paparazzi has a market capitalization of $13,244.31 and $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00052098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00126126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012226 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00043842 BTC.

Paparazzi Profile

PAZZI is a coin. Its launch date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

