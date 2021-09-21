Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.66.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 3.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

