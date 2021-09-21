PARSIQ 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $852,570.00 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001187 BTC on exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $58.86 million and $852,570.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 26% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.46 or 0.00718487 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000197 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000070 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $489.13 or 0.01161891 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

