Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $6.06. 5,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 4,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSYTF. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial cut Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Pason Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$10.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

