Patientory (PTOY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $435.00

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Patientory has a market cap of $1.20 million and $435.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Patientory has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Patientory coin can now be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00055131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00129825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00045465 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

