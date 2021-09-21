Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Position Decreased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 55.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYC opened at $483.99 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $265.00 and a one year high of $503.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $446.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.06.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $10,829,875 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

