Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Short Interest Down 23.6% in August

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 669,500 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 876,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

PCTY stock traded up $5.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.66. 405,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,959. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 227.73 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $286.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.49.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCTY. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.31.

In other Paylocity news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total transaction of $85,199.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,193 shares of company stock worth $29,058,493 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,960,000 after buying an additional 356,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,899,000 after buying an additional 355,916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,267,000 after buying an additional 339,043 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 342.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 313,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,839,000 after buying an additional 242,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 533,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,881,000 after buying an additional 227,931 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.