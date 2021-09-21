Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $31.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.93. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $595.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

In other news, EVP Todd Poland bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $162,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $987,450. 5.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 185,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 22,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

