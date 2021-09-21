PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Down 23.5% in August

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the August 15th total of 30,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Ivar Siem sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $47,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 128,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $157,749.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PED. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 39,639 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEDEVCO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.44. 1,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,183. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $114.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.08.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.