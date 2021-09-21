Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,405,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 580,424 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $266,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,038,000 after buying an additional 250,336 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 364.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 42,888 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBA opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of -46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.73%.

Several research firms have commented on PBA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

