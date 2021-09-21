Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,436 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Pentair worth $12,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Pentair by 80.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pentair by 62.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair stock opened at $75.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.79. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

PNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. boosted their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

