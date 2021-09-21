Peony (PNY) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.87 Million

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Peony has a total market capitalization of $5.87 million and approximately $8,679.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Peony has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00047597 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000457 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 27,696,884 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

