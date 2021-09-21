Peony Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,435.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 21st. Peony has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and $15,435.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peony has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00049421 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000477 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 53.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 27,529,124 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.