People s United Financial Inc. Buys 230 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,488,000 after acquiring an additional 638,011 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,664,000 after buying an additional 595,024 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 754,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,552,000 after buying an additional 377,345 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,559,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 1,004,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,452,000 after buying an additional 255,085 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $105.63 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $110.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.81.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.