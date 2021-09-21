People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 255.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 21.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Catalent by 37.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $5,830,597.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $296,616.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock opened at $135.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.18.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

