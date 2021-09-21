People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,505 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,434,009,000 after purchasing an additional 107,255 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,701,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,310,000 after purchasing an additional 261,301 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,600,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $579,031,000 after purchasing an additional 92,680 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $144.05 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.15 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.79.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.41.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

