People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 625 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $58,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $89.01 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

