People s United Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,949,000 after purchasing an additional 276,098 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,875,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 24.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 766,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,763,000 after purchasing an additional 148,832 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $60,441,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN opened at $108.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

