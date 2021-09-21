People s United Financial Inc. Sells 112 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,796,000 after purchasing an additional 413,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after purchasing an additional 197,020 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $16,799,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AutoNation by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,697,000 after acquiring an additional 130,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 1,392.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 87,775 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

NYSE:AN opened at $118.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $125.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $335,522.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,554.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,474. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

