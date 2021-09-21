Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. Perion Network posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.01 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PERI shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Perion Network by 14,072.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 130,736 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 59,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth about $4,983,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 40.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Perion Network stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $18.15. 183,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,004. Perion Network has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.41 million, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

