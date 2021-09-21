Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. Perion Network posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.01 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PERI shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Perion Network by 14,072.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 130,736 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 59,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth about $4,983,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 40.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Perion Network stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $18.15. 183,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,004. Perion Network has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.41 million, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.