PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE PRT opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $7.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $75.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.63.

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

