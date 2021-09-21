Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Holdings Lowered by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Perrigo by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

PRGO stock opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average of $44.08. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

