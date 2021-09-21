Persistence Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last Week (XPRT)

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded down 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Persistence coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.69 or 0.00023101 BTC on exchanges. Persistence has a market cap of $398.61 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00054083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00126464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00013187 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00044478 BTC.

Persistence Coin Profile

XPRT is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 115,563,224 coins and its circulating supply is 41,133,710 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Persistence Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

