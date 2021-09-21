PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Up 39.9% in August

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the August 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 70.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 87.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.3% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GHY opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

