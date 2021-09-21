Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Short Interest Update

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the August 15th total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.30. 54,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,597. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.87, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 506,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 36,610 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,465,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,795 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 974,350 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOC. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

