Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 690 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,786 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.14.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $128.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $127.83 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.41, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,452 shares of company stock worth $2,540,766 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

