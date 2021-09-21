Picton Mahoney Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNRHU. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $4,686,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 133.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $504,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of SNRHU stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $11.16.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.