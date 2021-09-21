Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,818 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $142.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 773,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $105,640,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,167,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,802,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,435,891 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

