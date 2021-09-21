Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $5.31 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $235,397.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,210.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,798,951.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,181.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,849 shares of company stock worth $8,150,192 over the last ninety days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average is $115.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.76 and a beta of 1.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

