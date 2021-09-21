Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Capri were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capri by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Capri by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Capri by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Capri news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $61.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. raised their price target on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.95.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

