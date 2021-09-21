Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,347,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after buying an additional 56,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $369.74 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $414.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $361.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

