Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Gap Up to $50.29

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.29, but opened at $51.99. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $50.89, with a volume of 2,076 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.78. The firm has a market cap of $790.29 million, a PE ratio of -73.96 and a beta of 0.33.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $1,486,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.62 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,806 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $43,677,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Piedmont Lithium by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 242,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,537 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 27.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,106 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 27,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,949,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

