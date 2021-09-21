PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 528,600 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the August 15th total of 394,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 185.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $556,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 20,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 16,808 shares in the last quarter.

PFL stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.63. 127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,890. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

