PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE PMX opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $13.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 34.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth $132,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 28.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

