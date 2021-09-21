Pizza (PIZZA) Market Cap Reaches $1.04 Million

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $182,515.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pizza has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001514 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00038099 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.92 or 0.00891177 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 91.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Pizza

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

