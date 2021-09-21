PJT Partners’ (PJT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $98.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE PJT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.90. 1,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,004. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.11.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PJT Partners by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $909,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

