PJT Partners’ (PJT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $98.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.12% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.
Shares of NYSE PJT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.90. 1,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,004. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.11.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PJT Partners by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $909,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.
About PJT Partners
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
