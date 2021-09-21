PlayFuel Market Cap Reaches $1.83 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayFuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PlayFuel has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00052865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00126323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012553 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00044437 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

