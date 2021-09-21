PlotX (PLOT) 1-Day Volume Hits $174,792.00

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last week, PlotX has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One PlotX coin can now be purchased for $0.0500 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. PlotX has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and $174,792.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00055165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00130460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00045729 BTC.

PlotX Profile

PLOT is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars.

