PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BWS Financial

Equities researchers at BWS Financial began coverage on shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 70.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

Shares of PLx Pharma stock opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 5.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57. PLx Pharma has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $21.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PLx Pharma by 16.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in PLx Pharma by 6.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PLx Pharma by 19.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in PLx Pharma by 41.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PLx Pharma by 16,510.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.