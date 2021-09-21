PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,123 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,695 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 130.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,317 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth about $4,700,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 481.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 244,514 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SM opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $26.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 6.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. The company had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

