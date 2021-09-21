PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth $97,000.

NYSE PBH opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $60.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

