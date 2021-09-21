PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MEDNAX by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,946,000 after acquiring an additional 99,003 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in MEDNAX by 2.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,629,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,505,000 after acquiring an additional 42,789 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at $233,000.

In other MEDNAX news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, increased their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

