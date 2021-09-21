PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $119,000 Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 8.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,818,000 after purchasing an additional 133,063 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 107.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 53,373 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Terex during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

TEX opened at $44.39 on Tuesday. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.