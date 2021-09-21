PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 34,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

BBD stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

