PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $128,000 in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 12.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,045,000 after purchasing an additional 351,366 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the first quarter worth about $2,235,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 90.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 124,448 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the first quarter worth about $1,705,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 252.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 66,542 shares during the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clarus alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLAR. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. Clarus Co. has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.78 million, a P/E ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Clarus Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.