PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $507,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $831,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,716,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EDR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.38.

EDR stock opened at 26.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 25.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of 22.02 and a 12 month high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The company had revenue of 1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.