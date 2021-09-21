Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) to post $92.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.70 million. Points International reported sales of $37.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year sales of $358.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $343.80 million to $372.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $423.90 million, with estimates ranging from $412.80 million to $435.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Points International.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.45 million. Points International had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.

PCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities upgraded Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Points International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Points International by 838.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Points International by 11.7% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 988,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 103,864 shares in the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCOM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,441. Points International has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.66 and a beta of 1.57.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Points International (PCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.