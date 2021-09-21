Polkalokr (LKR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. Polkalokr has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $153,579.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkalokr coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polkalokr has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00067077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00172883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00111426 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.51 or 0.06996037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,668.67 or 1.00593276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $335.28 or 0.00790427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkalokr Coin Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,472,404 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Polkalokr Coin Trading

