PolypuX Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. PolypuX has a total market cap of $66,166.31 and approximately $3,173.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolypuX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PolypuX has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00065167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.30 or 0.00167113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00107777 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,821.78 or 0.06707831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,033.30 or 0.99920165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $315.25 or 0.00749405 BTC.

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX was first traded on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

