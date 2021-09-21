Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) traded down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.19 and last traded at $18.29. 27,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,737,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

PRCH has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $322,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 335,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,722,059. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 26,300 shares of company stock worth $560,082 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at about $20,663,000. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 164.8% during the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 195,460 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Porch Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

